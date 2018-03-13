Police called to Parliament over 'suspicious package' for second time in 24 hours

news

British police have been called to the UK Parliament on Tuesday over reports of a "suspicious package" in its vicinity for the second time in 24 hours.

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police were called to Parliament's Norman Shaw North building on Monday afternoon following reports of a suspicious package, which was later deemed unharmful.

A Parliament spokesman told Business Insider in a statement on Tuesday: "The Met Police are currently investigating suspicious items of mail in Norman Shaw North. We cannot provide any more details at this stage.

"This is further to the two items investigated yesterday, both of which were found to be non-harmful. The Police are investigating the content of the letters to identify any potential links."

