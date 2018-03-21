Police caught the suspect in the Texas bombings after they saw store footage of him sending a package at FedEx

news

Law-enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Texas bombings as Mark Anthony Conditt.

Conditt, 24, blew himself up on Wednesday morning in a confrontation with police.

Officials tracked him after viewing surveillance footage of him mailing a package.

They then investigated his store receipts and online browser history, which showed suspicious activity.

Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspect in the recent wave of bombings in Texas, was found after he was caught on tape shipping a package.

Conditt, described by police on Wednesday morning as a 24-year-old white male, died on Wednesday morning after being pursued by FBI and local police officers.

He was named by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal hours after his death. Officers have not yet formally identified him.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police found Conditt in a car. When he noticed them, he detonated an explosive device, killing himself. Investigators originally hoped to take the suspect into custody.

Authorities had identified several leads in the weeks leading to Conditt's death, during which at least six bombs were planted. But they only closed in on the suspect within the last two days.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters on Wednesday morning: "This was a subject that we had developed over the course of the investigation, but we became very interested in him over the past couple of days."

Authorities identified Conditt in the 24 hours before his death after viewing surveillance footage of the suspect shipping an explosive device from a FedEx store in Sunset Valley, according to a suburb southwest of Austin, according to the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, which cited law enforcement sources.

The suspect's store receipts and online browser history also showed suspicious transactions and searches, the official said. The BBC reported that he searched for facilities that shipped packages.

Authorities then used cell phone technology to trace Conditt to a hotel in Round Rock, a city in north Austin, the official told the Austin American-Statesman. That was where officials later found him, and where he killed himself.

Police believe Conditt is responsible for all the bombings in and around Austin since March 2, which killed two people and injured at least four others.

Officers are still trying to figure where Conditt was in the 24 hours before his death, and warned that there may still be other devices programmed to explode.