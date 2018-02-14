Politics :  50 romantic photos show why everyone misses Barack and Michelle Obama

news
On October 3, 1992, Barack Obama married Michelle Robinson.
Since Barack became president of the United States in 2008, the Obamas have captured our hearts with their love for one another. Obama mentions his wife in almost every speech he gives, and often showers her with PDA, even when the cameras are rolling.
On Wednesday, Michelle tweeted a playlist titled "Forever Mine" to Barack, wishing "Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only." Many of the replies said they missed the couple, comparing them to the current occupants of the White House.
Barack and Michelle Obama were married on October 3, 1992. Michelle worked as a Chicago city government as an assistant to the mayor while Barack taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School. (Reuters)
Here's the night where Obama formally announced his campaign for US President in the 2008 election on February 10, 2007. (REUTERS/John Gress)
Campaigning at the Iowa State Fair in 2007, Barack gives his wife a playful kiss. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Throughout Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, Michelle was by his side. (REUTERS/Jim Young)
They're sharing a moment onstage at a campaign rally in Detroit, September 2008. (REUTERS/Jason Reed)
Here they are at the inaugural luncheon, after he was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
Walking through the streets of Washington, DC, during the Inauguration Parade. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
Secret Service agents avert their eyes as the Obamas share a private moment on Inauguration Day 2009. (White House Flickr)
Dancing at the Midwestern Ball on the night of his inauguration. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Dancing at the White House during the Governors Ball in February 2009. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
Holding hands while heading to Camp David for the first time in March 2009. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
In the White House's Red Room with adviser Valerie Jarrett in March 2009. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
Watching fireworks on the roof of the White House on July 4, 2009. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
Posing for their first holiday portrait at the White House. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
Sharing a kiss after the State of the Union address in 2010. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
Michelle wipes lipstick from Barack's face after kissing him during the National Prayer Breakfast in 2010. (REUTERS/Jason Reed)
President Obama chats with Michelle as they walk the White House Colonnade in September 2010. (White House Flickr)
The Obamas visit the Flight 93 crash site on the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
Barack whispers something to Michelle during a break between events at the 2011 UN General Assembly. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
The couple knows how to have fun together. Here, they're making faces as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrives at Winfield House in London, in 2011. (REUTERS/Larry Downing)
Obama jokes with Michelle after she says Dr. Jill Biden is her "favorite person in the room." (White House photo/Pete Souza)
The first couple shares a private dance before a May 2012 concert at the White House. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
The first lady greets Barack Obama on the tarmac at JFK in June 2012. (White House Flickr)
The Obamas look out over their hometown skyline in Chicago on June 15, 2012. (White House Flickr)
At Valerie Jarrett's daughter's Chicago wedding in June 2012. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
The first couple smooches for the KissCam during a timeout at an Olympic basketball exhibition game in 2012. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
The Obamas made history with this August 2012 hug — this became the most tweeted photo of all time after Obama sent it out to his followers on election night. (White House photo/Pete Souza)
Barack gives Michelle a kiss during the inaugural parade. (AP)
The Obamas giggle as they ride in the inaugural parade in Washington, DC, January 21, 2013. (Pete Souza)
Barack bows in front of Michelle before they share their first dance during the Commander-In-Chief's Ball on Inauguration Day 2013. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
The president sings "Happy Birthday" to Michelle in the Blue Room of the White House. The First Lady's new hairstyle attracted a lot of attention from this photo. (Pete Souza)
The Obamas arrive for an official dinner at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. (White House Photo)
Barack Obama waves as he and Michelle arrive for a reception for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors recipients. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Barack kisses Michelle as he takes the stage to speak about college education with representatives of colleges, universities, and philanthropic groups. His speech was focused on getting more low-income students to attend college. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
The Obamas and their pets Sunny and Bo wait to greet visitors in the Blue Room during a White House tour. (Pete Souza)
Michelle and Barack share a kiss during the White House Talent Show at the White House in May 2014. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NAMM)
Undeterred by the creepy Easter bunny in the corner of the balcony, the couple kisses during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. (Reuters)
In this 2014 photo, Mrs. Obama reacts while her husband confesses what their favorite junk foods are to children attending the Kids State Dinner. The first lady likes french fries and the president likes chips and guacamole. (Reuters)
Michelle isn't the only one with strong arms. They're donating toys and gifts to Toys for Tots. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Obamas hold hands during the event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil-rights marches on March 7, 2015. (White House Photo)
The Obamas pose for a "Gimme Five" initiative photo in the East Room of the White House during the annual Easter Egg Roll, on April 6, 2015. (White House Photo)
The first lady snuggled against the president during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on March 27, 2015. (White House)
The Obamas react to a child in a pope costume and mini popemobile as they welcomed children during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House. (White House Photo)
The couple arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors Reception at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2015. (Reuters)
The couple held hands as they headed to their family vacation at the beginning of January. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
They shared a hug during his farewell address on January 10. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
During his inauguration, some criticized President Donald Trump for treating his wife as an afterthought. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Sources: BuzzFeed, Cosmopolitan
The outgoing president and first lady didn't have that problem. (Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
Obama admires his wife's portrait. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Source: Business Insider
Barack applauds as Michelle beams at their portrait unveiling. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)