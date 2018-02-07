Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  7 dead, 260 injured after major 6.4 earthquake hits Taiwan's east coast


A hotel has collapsed and several buildings have been damaged in Hualien.

  • A collapsed building in Hualien, near the epicentre of the earthquake. Rescuers propped it up with girders.
    A collapsed building in Hualien, near the epicentre of the earthquake. Rescuers propped it up with girders.   
(Screesnhot)
  • A strong earthquake hit eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night.
  • Latest casualty figures had seven dead and hundreds more injured.
  • Rescuers fear dozens of people are stuck in collapsed buildings.


A powerful, 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast shortly before midnight Tuesday (local time), killing seven and injuring as many as 260 people.

As many as 70 people are still missing, according to government officials cited by the Reuters news agency.

Many are probably trapped inside collapsed buildings on the island. The quake originated about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of the coastal Hualien City, where several buildings were damaged and the Marshal Hotel collapsed.

(Reuters)

Mainland Chinese, Czech, Japanese, Singaporean and South Korean nationals were among the injured

A volunteer rescuer, Yang Hsi Hua, told Reuters: "This is the worst earthquake in the history of Hualien, or at least over the past 40 years that I've been alive."

A damaged vehicle outside the Marshal Hotel in Hualien. play

A damaged vehicle outside the Marshal Hotel in Hualien.

(PAUL YANG/AFP/Getty Images)

Several aftershocks hit the area, but no tsunami warnings were issued.

Hualien is a popular tourist destination and home to about 100,000 people.

Tremors were also felt in the capital city of Taipei, according to the US Geological Survey.

