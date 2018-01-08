Home > Business Insider > Politics >

9 of the most outrageous things Kim Jong Un has said


9 of the most outrageous things Kim Jong Un has said

North Korea's supreme leader has made some pretty outlandish statements about the US and his own people over the years.

Between testing ballistic missiles and eating extravagant amounts of cheese, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has made plenty of pretty outrageous statements about the United States and life in the Hermit Kingdom.

His taunts and tit-for-tat exchanges with President Donald Trump in particular have at times shifted the needle from crazy to dangerous, with the two leaders engaging in a heated back-and-forth over the possibility of nuclear war.

Here are nine of the most bewildering things Kim Jong Un has said since he assumed power after his father passed away in 2011:

On Trump's speech at the UN calling him "Rocket Man":

On North Korea's missile range:

On North Korea's nuclear power:

On pre-emptive nuclear strikes:

On massacres that anti-Communist militias likely committed during the Korean War:

On rocket launches buoying North Koreans' spirits:

On turning a South Korean island into a "sea of fire":

On the Fourth of July:

On Trump's capacity for rational thinking:

