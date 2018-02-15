Politics :  'A child of God is dead': CNN analyst breaks down during emotional interview on Florida high school shooting

news

Following the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday, analysts appeared on media networks to provide insight on the incident that killed at least 17 people.

Some analysts became emotional and had difficulty in expressing their thoughts.

"You think that it's antiseptic. It's not," former CIA analyst and FBI national security branch deputy director Philip Mudd said to CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Mudd then appeared to criticize the lack of gun legislation, a legislative hurdle that continues to divide many congressional leaders on party lines.

"I have 1o nieces and nephews who are talking about bump-stocks, who are talking about legislation," Mudd continued, referring to the device that allows semi-automatic rifles to fire rapidly. "A child of God is dead."

"Cannot we acknowledge in this country that we can't, we cannot accept this," Mudd said, before being overwhelmed with emotion. "I can't do it Wolf, I'm sorry."

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was identified as the gunman and taken into custody by the police.

The school enrolled 3,208 students between grades nine and 12, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The high school shooting marks the 18th gun-related incident at or near a school this year.

