Politics :  A hotline will allow Kim Jong Un and the South Korean president to interrupt at any point during the historic talks

Talks between North and South Korea on Tuesday will be watched by the country's leaders via a live feed.

Kim Jong Un and President Moon Jae-in will be able to interrupt at any point during the meeting.

But only Moon will have live footage of the talks.



Both North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will have a line into Tuesday's talks between the two countries, CNN reports.

According to CNN, Kim and Moon will each have a hotline to South Korea's Peace House in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where the talks will take place. This will enable each of the leaders to "monitor the talks in real time, and intervene if necessary."

However, only Moon will be able to watch live footage.

"While President Moon can monitor CCTVs and discussions in real time, the North Korean side can only listen into it as the live CCTV feed is not provided to the North Korean side," CNN quoted a South Korean spokeswoman as saying.

Tuesday's meeting is the first formal talks between the two countries in more than two years.

The meeting came about after Kim Jong Un announced his desire to send a delegation to this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea. South Korea then responded by proposing official talks at the DMZ.

Before leaving for the meeting, South Korea's chief delegate indicated South Korea's desire for the Olympics to be "the first step toward an improvement in inter-Korean ties."