Politics :  A Northern Irish politician was reported to police after being filmed removing a clamp from his car with bolt cutters

Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly was filmed removing a clamp from his car on Friday.

Two separate videos of the incident are circulating on social media.

The incident was confirmed by his party and reported to police.



A Northern Irish politician has been reported to the police for criminal damage after being filmed removing a clamp from his car with a pair of bolt cutters.

Gerry Kelly, the justice spokesman for Sinn Féin, was recorded removing the obstruction from his vehicle on Friday after a visit to his local gym in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed to Business Insider that it had "received a report of criminal damage." It added: "It is believed that damage was caused to the wheel-clamp of a car."

There are two separate videos of the incident circulating on social media:

Sinn Féin has also confirmed that Kelly removed the car clamp. In a statement reported by press in both England and Northern Ireland, a spokesman said:

"Gerry Kelly MLA returned to his car after an early morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 7.20 a.m.

"He removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to pre-arranged meetings. His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time."

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said Kelly should resign. "It must be demonstrated he is not above the law. His audacious taking of the law into his own hands must not go unchallenged by the law enforcement agencies," he said in a statement.