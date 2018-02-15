Politics :  A student shared chilling photos trapped inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting

news

A student barricaded inside one of the classrooms at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida took photos of the scene amid an active shooter incident on Wednesday.

The student, a freshman named Aiden, posted posted photos from outside the school about two hours after the first chilling tweet.

At least 17 people were killed and 14 injured.

The suspected shooter is in custody and the FBI is investigating.



A student locked inside a classroom during a shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday took photos and tweeted updates.

In one of the images, students can be seen sitting on the floor and texting on their phones.

"My school is being shot up and I am locked inside," the student, a freshman named Aiden, said in a tweet. "I'm f---ing scared right now."

CNN and local station WSVN 7 reported that students who remained in the school during the incident were barricaded in classrooms and hid in closets.

Business Insider was not able to verify the authenticity of the student's Twitter account.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports surfaced of an active shooter. At least 17 people were killed, the Broward County Sheriff confirmed. The high school is located in Parkland, Florida, about an hour north of Miami.

One person is in police custody and the FBI is investigating the incident.

At 4:25 p.m. local time, the student tweeted another photo from outside the school:

Just before 5 p.m., Aiden shared another photo from outside the school. "Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone," the tweet said.

CBS shared video from inside a classroom, as well.

WARNING: The video contains graphic, disturbing sound and images.

This story is developing. See our coverage for updates.