Politics :  At least 2 students dead, 17 injured in shooting at Kentucky high school

At least two people died and 17 others were injured Tuesday morning in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky.

Police say they apprehended a 15-year-old male student at the scene.

Police have not disclosed a motive.



A 15-year-old boy opened fire at a Kentucky high school Tuesday, killing at least two students and injuring 17 others, Gov. Matt Bevin said during a press conference.

Police said that officers apprehended the shooter at the scene and that he remains in custody. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

The injured victims were transported to local hospitals, where 14 were treated for gunshot wounds, Bevin said. Both of the students killed, a boy and a girl, were 15 years old.

Marshall County High School, about 200 miles southwest of Louisville, was locked down while police investigated.

In a statement on Twitter, Bevin called for unity and caution as authorities try to determine what happened.

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities," he said. "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out."

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he had sent staff members to the high school.

"I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty, and everyone affected," he said on the Senate floor. "Our hearts are with the entire community of Marshall County, and our gratitude is with the first responders who rushed into harm's way."

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky also tweeted his condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news out of Benton, KY this morning and closely monitoring the situation," Paul said. "We mourn the lost and are praying for those who were injured, as well as their families, friends, and the heroic first responders."

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as students frantically tried to seek cover as they heard gunfire erupt.

Greg Rodgers, a junior, told NBC News he was just arriving at school when he noticed something was wrong.

"I pulled off to the side of the road because everyone was running to the main road," Rodgers said. "I asked my friend what was going on, and he told me that there was a school shooting. I was shocked. He said that someone had just shot up the school."

The shooting in Kentucky was at least the second at a US school in two days. Police say a 15-year-old girl in Italy, Texas, was shot and injured by her 16-year-old classmate in a high school cafeteria on Monday.