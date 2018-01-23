Home > Business Insider > Politics >

At least one person dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kentucky high school

At least one person died and more than five others were injured Tuesday morning after a shooting at a Marshall County High School in Kentucky.

(Google Maps)

  • Police have secured the scene, but details are still developing.


A shooter opened fire at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning, killing at least one student and injuring seven more, according to Gov. Matt Bevin and local media reports.

Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management told CNN that those injured were transported to hospitals.

Marshall County High School, about 200 miles southwest of Louisville, was locked down while police investigated.

The suspect is currently in police custody, Bevin confirmed in a tweet.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS," Bevin said. "Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us..."

Kentucky State Police detective Jody Cash told WKRN local news that the "situation is no longer active."

This story is developing; refresh for updates.

