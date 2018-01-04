Politics :  Bannon breaks silence on explosive new book, calling Trump 'a great man' hours after Trump excoriated him

news

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, did not deny the veracity of derogatory comments he was reported as making about the president's family and top White House advisors.

But Bannon called the president "a great man" hours after Trump said Bannon had "lost his mind."

"You know I support him day in and day out," he said during his Wednesday night radio show.



Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, did not deny the veracity of deeply critical comments he made about President Donald Trump's family and top White House advisers in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," a new book by journalist Michael Wolff, but praised the president during a Breitbart News radio show on Wednesday evening.

In excerpts of the book published by The Guardian and New York Magazine on Wednesday, Bannon was quoted describing a 2016 meeting between Russians and top Trump campaign aides as "treasonous," calling Ivanka Trump "dumb as a brick," and predicting that officials leading the Russia investigation will "crack Don Jr. like an egg on national TV."

Trump released a statement excoriating Bannon for his comments on Wednesday, saying his former top adviser had "lost his mind."

Bannon didn't address his blow-up with Trump for the first two hours of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight until a listener called in to say that Trump's attack on Bannon had "devastated" him.

"The President of the United States is a great man," Bannon responded. "You know I support him day in and day out."

He praised the president's agenda and said he's "fighting every day" to fulfill his campaign promises, but stopped short of denying the veracity of the quotes in Wolff's book.

"President Trump, with the whole swamp up there, the D.C. apparatus, the nullification project, everything going on; he is fighting every day," Bannon said. "Maybe things get off track, or stuff gets said, and all this heated stuff, but however, this is a guy, you voted for him, you supported him, is there any doubt in your mind he's been fighting for and working for you, the deplorables, the forgotten man and woman, the silent majority, every day he's been there?"