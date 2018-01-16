Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Bored of Brexit? Watch this MP fall asleep during an EU debate

Conservative MP Desmond Swayne was caught on camera falling asleep during a parliamentary debate on the EU Withdrawal bill.

(Parliament Live)

LONDON — It all got a bit too much today for Conservative MP Desmond Swayne, who was caught taking a quick nap during the House of Commons debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Swayne nodded off during a speech by Remain-supporting MP Ken Clarke.

MPs are due to vote on Wednesday on whether the bill, which will hand powers to the British government to rewrite Britain's entire legal settlement once we leave the EU, should pass to the House of Lords later this year.

Watch Desmond Swayne MP fall asleep.

