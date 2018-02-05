Politics :  Breitbart deletes racist Super Bowl tweet that imagined a future conversation between a Muslim grandfather and his grandchild

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Eagles' Nick Foles throwing a pass during Sunday's Super Bowl victory over the Patriots play

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Breitbart News on Monday deleted an overtly racist tweet from its account, saying that it "did not meet" the publication's editorial standards.

The tweet, published late on Super Bowl Sunday, imagined a future conversation between a Muslim grandfather and his grandchild.

"Grampa, what's a Super Bowl?" the tweet began. "Well, lil Muhammad, back when the kuffar ran things, they stitched up filthy pig skins, moved them around painted lines, and shoved each other. There was secular music and alcohol — A very haram affair!"

Breitbart additionally attached a photo of New England Patriots players kneeling in the tweet.

Breitbart announced it had deleted the tweet more than 12 hours later.

"We have deleted a tweet that did not meet our editorial standards," the publication tweeted.

Breitbart, a right-wing publication that has often come under fire for some of its more xenophobic and racially charged content, was recently run by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon was removed from the publication earlier this year after a feud with President Donald Trump, who has employed a few former Breitbart staffers in his administration.

