Politics :  Celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday with a video of his namesake aircraft carrier doing donuts and hairpin turns at high speed

Celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday with a video of his namesake aircraft carrier doing donuts and hairpin turns at high speed


Celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday with a video of his namesake aircraft carrier doing donuts and hairpin turns at high speed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Aircraft carriers are surprisingly fast and agile as is evident by this footage of the USS Abraham Lincoln basically doing donuts in the open ocean.

USS Abraham Lincoln turn play

USS Abraham Lincoln turn

(AiirSource Military via Youtube)

Abraham Lincoln, widely considered the greatest-ever US president, was born on February 12, 1809, and of the many ways he shaped the modern world, the most lethal may be the 100,000 ton aircraft carrier he lends his name to.

US Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are some of the biggest Navy ships ever built, but they're surprisingly fast and agile as is evident by this footage of the USS Abraham Lincoln basically doing donuts in the open ocean.

Measuring nearly 1,100 feet in length, housing as many as 6,000 sailors, and supporting more than 70 aircraft, these ships are some of the most complex and imposing machines ever made by man.

But they're anything but hulking behemoths. These titans can do almost 35 miles per hour at full steam thanks to their nuclear power plants.

Because aircraft carriers are such high-value targets, they have to be able to make tight turns to avoid collisions or enemy torpedoes, though their strike groups would likely fend off any threat to approach them.

Watch the USS Abraham Lincoln swerve across the high seas below:

