Politics :  Chilling video from neighbor shows 19-year-old Florida shooting suspect doing target practice

Video captured by the Florida shooting suspect's neighbor shows him firing a pellet gun in his backyard.

The neighbor shot the video just months before 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire on his former high school, killing 17 people.

Cruz appears to be wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in the video.



A neighbor of the Florida shooting suspect captured a chilling video just months ago showing 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz firing what appears to be a pellet gun in his backyard.

The video, obtained by CNN, shows a shirtless Cruz walking through his yard in October holding the gun. He walks toward the door to enter his home, but then turns around and casually fires several shots.

Cruz is a red hat with white text that resembles President Donald Trump's popular "Make America Great Again" hats from him 2016 election campaign. He is also seen wearing the hat in some of his Instagram photos.

The video comes amid ongoing revelations about Cruz's troubled past. His former classmates and teachers have told media that Cruz frequently spoke about the guns he owned, flaunted pictures of them, and vowed in online comments he wanted to become a school shooter.

His former neighbors also recalled police visiting Cruz's home dozens of times as he was growing up. Cruz was also expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — where he allegedly carried out the shooting on Wednesday — for disciplinary reasons, authorities said.

Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder. His public defender described him as "remorseful."

Watch the clip below: