Politics :  Clive Lewis has been reappointed to the Labour frontbench in a reshuffle

Clive Lewis has been reappointed to the Labour frontbench in a reshuffle

  • Published:

Lewis left the Labour frontbench over its position on Brexit in 2017.

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Jeremy Corbyn has announced a series of appointments as part of a reshuffle, with Clive Lewis brought back to the frontbench and Laura Pidcock announced shadow minister of labour.

Clive Lewis was previously shadow secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, but left the role in February 2017 over Labour's position on Brexit. We was subsequently accused of sexual harassment, which he denied, and has since been cleared by a Labour party investigation. He is now returning to Corbyn's top team, albeit in a more junior role, as shadow minister for the treasury.

Of the 13 junior appointments announced late on Friday, others include Jack Dromey as shadow minister of pensions, Judith Cummins as shadow minister for international trade, and Paula Sherriff as shadow minister for social care and mental health.

Here's a full list of the reshuffle, via The Independent's Jon Stone:

The reshuffle comes after Theresa May carried out her own reshuffle of cabinet that was branded "shambolic." It saw Jeremy Hunt refuse to give up his brief as health secretary, and Justine Greening quit the government after refusing to move from education secretary to the Department of Work and Pensions.

