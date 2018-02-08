Politics :  CNN did an absolutely insane interview with an actual Nazi running for Congress in Chicago

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Even though he was a former American Nazi Party leader and is a vocal Holocaust denier, Arthur Jones maintains that he is an American patriot.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota interviewed a Nazi and Holocaust denier on CNN on Thursday, and the result was an insane, bewildering, largely unproductive shouting match.

Arthur Jones is a self-described white supremacist who is running in the Republican primaries in Illinois's 3rd congressional district, which runs southwest from Chicago's downtown into the city's suburbs. In deep blue Chicagoland, Jones is running unopposed for the party's nomination.

Camerota began the interview by challenging Jones on his past membership in the American Nazi Party, the White People's Party, and his history as a vocal Holocaust denier. Jones replied that he was just a red-blooded American.

“I don't call myself a Nazi; I call myself an American patriot and statesman," Jones said.

Jones' campaign website has a section devoted to the "Holocaust Racket," referring to the genocide that killed 6 million Jews, calling it the "the biggest blackest lie in history."

Camerota had some choice words for the content on Jones' site.

“You can call it whatever you want, Mr. Jones, but your website is filled with the most vile, rancid, rhetoric, I think I've ever read," she told him.

In response, Jones embarked on an anti-Semitic and homophobic tirade.

"It's not vile and rancid, it's the truth!" he yelled. "It's one man, one man, myself, that's standing for the truth, and the news media can't stand that — the Democrats and Republicans, the cursed two-party, Jew party, queer party system — can't stand that!"

Despite his apparent disdain for both parties, Jones is running on the Republican ticket. But both the local and national Republican parties have disavowed him.

“We condemn this candidate and his hateful rhetoric in the strongest possible terms," said a Republican National Committee spokesman.

During the course of the interview, Jones made a number of baseless claims about the Holocaust, stating that Holocaust survivors had forged records to obtain Social Security benefits.

Camerota asked him how he would adequately represent the 7,000 Jewish people living within the 3rd congressional district's boundaries, to which Jones replied that he was only interested in representing "white, Christian, patriots."

She closed the interview by pointing to Jones' past failures in running for public office.

"You have a long track record of losing," Camerota said. "You lose virtually everything you run for. You've run for congressman and you've lost, for mayor, for alderman, and we're not in the business of predicting the news, but I can say that you will lose this race. You couldn't have been a dog catcher."

Watch the full interview here:

