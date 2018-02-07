Politics :  Congress just reached the mother of all budget deals of the Trump era — get ready for a wild 36 hours

news

The House passed a bill Tuesday to fund the US government through March 23, along with a full year of funding for the Pentagon.

Senate leaders meanwhile on Wednesday announced a massive, two-year spending deal.

The Senate deal would extend government funding in the short term while paving the way for a broader budget deal.

Some House members are wary of the early details of the Senate deal.

Government funding must be extended by Thursday to avoid a shutdown.



Senate leaders on Wednesday announced a massive, bipartisan budget deal that could end Washington's cycle of short-term funding fixes. But it’s unclear how it will be received by both parties' hardline caucuses as leaders work to avoid another shutdown before Friday.

The deal is expected to increase defense and domestic spending by about $300 billion over two years, as well as provide billions of additional dollars in disaster-relief funding.

On the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the agreement "a win for the American people" — one he acknowledged that "neither side loves."

"After months of legislative logjams, this budget deal is a genuine breakthrough," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed Schumer's sentiment.

"This bill is the product of extensive negotiations among Congressional leaders and the White House," McConnell said. "No one would suggest it is perfect. But we worked hard to find common ground and stay focused on serving the American people."

The deal would increase spending for defense and non-defense programs beyond the caps imposed by the 2011 Budget Act's sequestration, extend the debt ceiling deadline by one year, and more.

Both Democrats and Republicans favored lifting imposed budget caps. Under the Senate deal defense spending would get a roughly an $160 billion boost over the next two years, and nondefense would get $131 billion more in non-defense spending.

The deal announcement comes less than two days before the federal government is set to once again run out of funding. The House on Tuesday voted to advance a different bill that would keep the government funded through March 23, but that legislation will be gutted and the new deal inserted in its place.

This also means the House must vote again on the bill.

Once Congress lifts the caps, the two parties would then have to agree on the amount individual programs would receive. Such a deal would also need to fund the government until leaders could agree on more specific details.

The deal details

Here's what's in the deal, according to congressional sources:

Nearly $300 billion in additional funding for defense and non-defense over the next two years.

Delay the debt ceiling deadline for a year, until after the mid-term elections.

$6 billion in funding to combat the opioid crisis.

An additional four years of funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a total of 10, the previous funding deal extended the program by six years.

Extension of funding for community health centers and a variety of other Medicare programs.

Additional funding for areas impacted by natural disasters in 2017.

The big deal is likely to face significant resistance

The deal could get tripped up in Congress by resistance from both parties. Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the agreement as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was throwing cold water on it from the House floor.

Pelosi said she would not support the Senate budget deal unless House Speaker Paul Ryan commits to a vote on immigration legislation.

The Senate deal does not address immigration — particularly the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program, which has become a flashpoint in recent congressional funding negotiations because it is set to expire soon. Amid last month's three-day government shutdown, Senate Democrats said they agreed to open the government only because Republicans promised to work in good faith toward a solution.

Pelosi spent more than two hours on the House floor Wednesday relaying stories of DACA recipients.

"This morning, we took a measure of our Caucus because the package does nothing to advance bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers in the House," Pelosi said in an earlier statement. "Without a commitment from Speaker Ryan comparable to the commitment from Leader McConnell, this package does not have my support."

The lack of any tangible progress toward a DACA deal and its absence from the latest Senate negotiations have left many of Pelosi's rank-and-file members concerned.

"I think, however, unfortunately, it's OK to do it to Dreamers," Rep. Luis Gutierrez told reporters Tuesday, using a nickname for the young unauthorized immigrants whom DACA protects from deportation. "It's OK to turn your back and walk away from Dreamers, and I think that's unfortunate."

Conservative House Republican members have also expressed qualms about the reported Senate deal.

"If the Senate comes back with something that we feel like is best for the American people, then yeah, we're not opposed to it," Rep. Mark Walker, the chair of the Republican Study Committee, told Business Insider. "At the same time, we reserve the right and the authority that if we feel like that they're falling short on something that we promised or what's best for our constituents, then we'll throw a flag on it."

Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus, was even more blunt.

"This is a bad, bad, bad, bad — you could say 'bad' a hundred times — deal," Jordan said. "When you put it all together, a quarter-trillion-dollar increase in discretionary spending is not what we're supposed to be doing."

The House would have to vote on any legislation that could arise out of the Senate deal.

President Donald Trump suggested that if Congress did not agree to the White House's immigration framework, which focuses on border security, he would "love to see a shutdown."

Joe Perticone contributed to this report.