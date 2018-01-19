Politics :  Conservative MP Ben Bradley called for the police to play 'splat the chav'

news

Conservative MP Ben Bradley said he was excited to watch police play "splat the chav" during the 2011 London riots.

Bradley, whose job is to make more young people vote Tory, also hit out at "vast sea of unemployed wasters" in a blog post he wrote in 2012.

"I think being held to account now for comments I made nearly a decade ago is a bit ridiculous," the MP for Mansfield said.

LONDON — Conservative MP Ben Bradley tweeted that he was looking forward to watching police play "splat the chav" with water cannons in a since-deleted tweet he published during the 2011 London riots.

Bradley, who was made the Tory party's vice chairman for youth in Theresa May's latest reshuffle, said:"I'll be in front of the news tonight watching police play 'Splat the Chav" in a tweet unearthed by BuzzFeed.

In another now-deleted tweet on the riots he said: "For once I think police brutality should be encouraged!"

The MP for Mansfield has been under the spotlight in recent days after a blog post he wrote in 2012 which hit out at "vast sea of unemployed wasters" resurfaced in various publications.

"Sorry but how many children you have is a choice; if you can't afford them, stop having them! Vasectomies are free," Bradley claimed, in a post in support of a benefit cap introduced by then-prime minister David Cameron.

"Families who have never worked a day in their lives having four or five kids and the rest of us having one or two means it's not long before we're drowning in a vast sea of unemployed wasters that we pay to keep!"

Asked to respond to this latest revelation, Bradley MP told BuzzFeed: "You'll have to go through [Conservative headquarters], mate, I'm afraid. I'm just getting a bit sick of the whole thing, to be honest.

"I think being held to account now for comments I made nearly a decade ago is a bit ridiculous," he added.

"But you'll have to go through CCHQ.

"CCHQ know my response. Look, I'm not interested in digging through all this."

May appointed Bradley to improve the Tory party's relations with young voters.

"If so many young people turned up to vote, politicians – of all political stripes – have to start listening. The fact that most of the youth vote went to Labour in 2017 means Conservatives must listen even more carefully," he wrote in an opinion piece for The Guardian last week.

The prime minister will come under renewed pressure to sack Bradley from his role as the party's vice chair for youth.

A Conservative spokesman had not responded to Business Insider's request for comment at the time of publication.