Politics :  Donald Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after opening an envelope filled with white powder

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to a New York hospital Monday after she opened an envelope the couple received in the mail containing an unknown white powder, according to multiple reports.

The letter was addressed to Trump Jr. and sent to their East 54th Street apartment in Manhattan. Vanessa opened the letter after 10 a.m. ET.

Firefighters decontaminated her and two others at the scene, and she was taken to a hospital afterward. Police told The Associated Press that Vanessa said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

WABC reported that they appear to be all right, officials said. Both police and Secret Service are investigating.

Police told the AP that a hazmat unit is on scene. The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment from the publication.