Politics :  Donald Trump's first wife says he tried to get Ivanka to date Tom Brady and Anthony Scaramucci believes it may have happened


  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump allegedly told his daughter, Ivanka, that she should meet Tom Brady but she wasn't interested.

  • Ivana Trump claims in her book that President Donald Trump wanted his daughter to date Tom Brady.
  • According to Ivana, Ivanka Trump wasn't into the idea.
  • Anthony Scaramucci thinks the pair may have actually dated for a time and cited Gisele Bundchen's possible jealousy for why Brady skipped the New England Patriots' visit to the White House.


President Donald Trump has made clear his friendship with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but according to Ivana Trump in her book, " target="_blank"Raising Trump," the president thought Brady would make a good companion for his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In a passage discussing Ivanka's love life growing up, Ivana claims Donald wanted Ivanka to date Brady.

"At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback," the book reads. "He said, 'You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it."

The book doesn't offer more on the relationship between Ivanka and Brady. But it isn't the first reference of an Ivanka/Brady dynamic.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on "TMZ Live" that he thinks Brady skipped the Patriots' visit to the White House after winning Super Bowl LI at his wife Gisele Bundchen's request. Scaramucci said Brady may have dated Ivanka, which possibly led to some jealousy on Bundchen's end.

"There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go," Scaramucci said.

Brady cited family reasons for missing the Patriots' visit to the White House.

Donald Trump and Ivanka. play

Donald Trump and Ivanka.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brady and the president have been linked together several times. When Trump's campaign first began, Brady had a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker. Brady several times has called Trump a "friend" though he never verbally endorsed him.

After Trump said Brady called him before the inauguration, Brady defended their relationship, saying: "Why does that make such a big deal? ... If you know someone, it doesn't mean that you agree with everything that they say or do. Right?"

