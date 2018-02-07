Politics :  Everyone in this now-infamous photo had embarrassing departures from their Trump jobs

news

Everyone in this now-infamous photo no longer works for President Donald Trump.

The last to go was White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned Wednesday after allegations of domestic abuse.



First is Corey Lewandowski, farthest on the right. He was ousted as Trump's campaign manager in June 2016 after a particularly ugly stretch of Trump's campaign. Lewandowski would be replaced by Paul Manafort, who he previously butted heads with after Manafort was brought onto the campaign.

Next is Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who lasted less than two weeks on the job and was fired last July after he went off on fellow top White House staffers in a conversation with a New Yorker reporter he says he did not know was on the record.

After Scaramucci came White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, farthest left, who claimed he resigned from the White House in late August, while other officials said he was essentially fired from his job.

The next to go was Omarosa Manigault, a political aide who was fired late last year and reportedly "physically dragged" out of the building after a tenuous tenure in the White House.

Last to go was Porter, who resigned amid allegations of domestic abuse on Wednesday.

In September, a former top Senate aide told Business Insider the photo reminded him of something out of the Quentin Tarantino movie "Reservoir Dogs."