Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Firefighters reportedly responded to a bedroom fire at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua


Politics Firefighters reportedly responded to a bedroom fire at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua

  • Published:

Firefighters responded on Wednesday to a fire at the home of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, local media reported.

hillary clinton home new york chappaqua play

hillary clinton home new york chappaqua

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Firefighters responded to a fire at the home of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday, The Journal News reported.

Local police reportedly confirmed the fire, but declined to give details. Scanner reports said it was a bedroom fire and has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains unclear.

The Clintons bought the home at 15 Old House Lane in 1999 for $1.7 million.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics African migrants in Israel asked to leave or face imprisonmentbullet
2 Politics It looks like Trump just made a big change on Israel — he now...bullet
3 Political Babies Meet the beautiful daughters of popular politicians...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Politics The protests in Iran appear to be dying down — but they're a sign the regime is getting weaker
President Donald Trump.
Politics The 5 wildest claims made in the explosive behind-the-scenes book on Trump's White House
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Politics Tony Blair allegedly warned Trump the UK was potentially spying on him, explosive new book claims
Voters at booths 2012
Politics The Trump administration scraps its voter-fraud commission