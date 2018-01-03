Politics :  Firefighters reportedly responded to a bedroom fire at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua

news

Firefighters responded to a fire at the home of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday, The Journal News reported.

Local police reportedly confirmed the fire, but declined to give details. Scanner reports said it was a bedroom fire and has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains unclear.

The Clintons bought the home at 15 Old House Lane in 1999 for $1.7 million.

