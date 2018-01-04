Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Firefighters responded to a small fire at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua


Politics Firefighters responded to a small fire at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Firefighters responded on Wednesday to a fire at the home of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday.

hillary clinton home new york chappaqua play

hillary clinton home new york chappaqua

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Firefighters responded to a fire at the home of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday, The Journal News reported.

Local police reportedly confirmed the fire, but declined to give details.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building not connected to the home, and that the Clintons weren't there when it broke out.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains unclear.

The Clintons bought the home at 15 Old House Lane in 1999 for $1.7 million.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics African migrants in Israel asked to leave or face imprisonmentbullet
2 Politics It looks like Trump just made a big change on Israel — he now...bullet
3 Political Babies Meet the beautiful daughters of popular politicians...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone in the Oval Office.
Politics White House bans guests and staffers from using their personal cell phones in the West Wing
President Donald Trump.
Politics The 5 wildest claims made in the explosive behind-the-scenes book on Trump's White House
Kim Jong Un.
Politics Trump credits his nuclear threats to North Korea for recent talks South Korea — but he could be falling into Kim Jong Un's trap
Ian Square is one the aid workers that lost his life in Nigeria in 2017.
Politics 5 places in Africa where it is dangerous to deliver aids in 2017