Politics :  Former top Fox News reporter left network following history of harassment allegations

A former top Fox News reporter left the bureau at the end of last year as rumors swirled about his history of alleged harassment.

Former chief Washington correspondent James Rosen left Fox News in December with little fanfare and no official explanation. But some of his colleagues told NPR the decision followed a pattern of harassment of women at the network.

NPR reported that Rosen sent inappropriate messages through the network's internal message service, attempted to grope and kiss multiple employees over his tenure at the network, and when one staffer rebuffed him, he sought to steal her sources and stories.

Rumors had swirled about Rosen's behavior for years.

According to emails revealed in 2016 by Gawker, former State Department official Philippe Reines gossiped with reporters about Rosen's behavior, saying he was removed from the State Department bureau after he allegedly harassed another employee there.

Rosen was the latest Fox News employee to be accused of serial harassment. Former hosts Bill O'Reilly and Eric Bolling both left the network last year following allegations of harassment of colleagues.

