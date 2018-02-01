Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Gerald Ford was clumsy even as a sailor — and now the aircraft carrier that bears his name has a statue immortalizing it


Politics Gerald Ford was clumsy even as a sailor — and now the aircraft carrier that bears his name has a statue immortalizing it

  • Published:

It rests in the hanger bay of the USS Ford — but it's removed when the ship is deployed.

null play

null

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

Gerald Ford had a reputation for being clumsy.

As we learned during our tour of the new USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, the former president's clumsiness almost cost him his life as a young sailor.

During World War II, Ford served as a navigation officer on the USS Monterey.

At one point, a large wave almost washed Ford overboard the Monterey, but his foot got caught on a drain, preventing him from going over, US Navy spokesman Corey Todd Jones told Business Insider.

There's now a statue immortalizing that moment in the hangar bay of the USS Ford, which even features the drain that saved his life.

Statue of Gerald R. Ford's foot caught on a drain in the hangar bay of the USS Ford. play

Statue of Gerald R. Ford's foot caught on a drain in the hangar bay of the USS Ford.

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

The statue, however, is removed when the ship is deployed.

One of the president's most famous falls came on a rainy day in December 1975. Ford was walking down the stairs of Air Force One when he slipped and fell down the remaining steps.

Unfortunately for Ford, who was actually a decorated college football player, that wasn't the only stumble he made as president.

He also once tripped going up the stairs of Air Force One, and reportedly fell while skiing.

Chevy Chase routinely mocked him on Saturday Night Live, and there was even apparently a running joke at the time that Ford's vice-president was just a banana peel away from the presidency.

Here's the infamous slip:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The Congressional Black Caucus wasn't having it when Trump made...bullet
2 George Weah Liberian president pledges salary cut as economy stuttersbullet
3 Politics Former US intelligence chief reveals North Korea's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

los angeles school shooting
Politics Los Angeles police say a school shooting that wounded 4 children was accidental
President Donald Trump pauses as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018.
Politics There’s been a mysterious change in Trump's demeanor — and no one knows why
Rick Gates Paul Manafort
Politics We just got a sign that Rick Gates could be seeking a plea deal with Mueller
Chuck Grassley
Politics One of the best battles in Congress involves a top Republican's years-long crusade against The History Channel