Politics :  Here are Barack and Michelle Obama's official portraits

The Smithsonian unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama in Washington, DC, on Monday.

Michelle Obama gasped when she saw her official portrait.

Both spoke after the unveiling of their respective portraits.



The Smithsonian Institute on Monday revealed an official portrait of former President Barack Obama in Washington, DC.

The portrait, painted by the artist Kehinde Wiley, depicts Obama sitting in a garden amid green ivy.

Just before dramatically unveiling the former president's portrait, the institute presented a portrait of the former first lady Michelle Obama painted by the artist Amy Sherald, and it prompted a big reaction from her.

The portrait was greeted with gasps and applause.

"Wow, wow," Michelle Obama said in awe once the portrait was unveiled. She gave a short speech afterward.

"Can we just say wow again?" she said. "I have to tell you that as I stand here today with all of you and look at this amazing portrait that will hang with so many iconic figures, I am overwhelmed to say the least."

When the former president spoke, he thanked both artists but heaped ample praise on Sherald especially.

"Amy, I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace, and beauty, and intelligence, and charm, and hotness of the woman that I love," Obama said, to laughs in the audience.

The portraits will both hang in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC.