Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here’s where Trump’s cabinet went to college


Politics Here’s where Trump’s cabinet went to college

  • Published:

Trump's cabinet is a well-educated bunch — but sometimes not in the fields that their departments are responsible for.

President Donald Trump's Cabinet gathers in the Oval Office on March 13, 2017. play

President Donald Trump's Cabinet gathers in the Oval Office on March 13, 2017.

(Donald Trump/Twitter)

President Donald Trump's cabinet has already gone through a couple of changes since Trump took office — Gen. John Kelly has stepped out of his role as Homeland Security secretary in order to become White House chief of staff, and Tom Price resigned from the Department of Health and Human services after using taxpayer money to fund expensive private jet travel.

Although a number of cabinet members are not serving in the fields they have expertise in, all of them have attended universities — some of which include America's most prestigious academic institutions. Several members are Georgetown alums.

Here's where each cabinet member, including cabinet-level officials, went to college:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was a section leader in the University of Texas at Austin marching band.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Feb. 10, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. play

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Feb. 10, 2017, at the State Department in Washington.

(AP Photo/Molly Riley)

Tillerson graduated with a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1975.

Source: News 4 San Antonio



Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was a member of the secret society Skull and Bones at Yale University.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania play

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

(Thomson Reuters)

Mnuchin was also the publisher of the "Yale Daily News."

Source: Bloomberg



Defense Secretary James Mattis got a Bachelor's in history from Central Washington University as part of the ROTC program.

Mattis arrives for a news conference at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul play

Mattis arrives for a news conference at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul

(Thomson Reuters)

Mattis later went on to get a Master's at the National War College in Washington, DC.

Source: Britannica



Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the student body president at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.

Jeff Sessions. play

Jeff Sessions.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sessions studied history and political science.

Source: Congressional Quarterly



Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke played football for the University of Oregon in Eugene.

Montana state Senator Ryan Zinke addresses a pro-gun activist rally as part of the National Day of Resistance, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 23, 2013. play

Montana state Senator Ryan Zinke addresses a pro-gun activist rally as part of the National Day of Resistance, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 23, 2013.

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

Although he was recruited as a linebacker and received a scholarship to play at U of O, Zinke soon became a starting center. He got a Bachelor of sciences in geology.

Source: The Ravalli Republic



Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue also played football at the University of Georgia in Athens, but did not get a scholarship like Zinke had.

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue arrives for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., November 30, 2016. play

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue arrives for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., November 30, 2016.

(REUTERS/Mike Segar)

He joined the Air Force after college, and went on to get a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Source: Politically Georgia



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross initially wanted to be a writer while at Yale University before turning to finance.

Wilbur Ross. play

Wilbur Ross.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Ross has said that a creative fiction class he felt was too demanding turned him off the writing profession.

Source: Bloomberg



Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta studied economics at Harvard University.

Labor secretary-designate Alex Acosta testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at his conformation before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. play

Labor secretary-designate Alex Acosta testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at his conformation before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

As the son of Cuban immigrants, he is the only Latino currently in Trump's cabinet.

Source: Harvard Law



Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar studied government and economics at Darmouth College.

Alex Azar, President Donald Trump's nominee to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. play

Alex Azar, President Donald Trump's nominee to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

(AP)

He was also a member of the prestigious Tri-Kap fraternity.

Source: Newsweek



Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson got a full ride to Yale University after getting one of the highest SAT scores in the Detroit public school system 20 years.

Ben Carson. play

Ben Carson.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Carson majored in psychology.

Source: Creators, Gifted Hands



Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao became a naturalized US citizen during her time at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts

Elaine Chao play

Elaine Chao

(Reuters/Carlos Barria)

She received a Bachelor's in economics.

Source: Elainechao.com



Energy Secretary Rick Perry was a cheerleader at Texas A&M University.

Rick Perry play

Rick Perry

(Cheryl Senter/AP)

Surprisingly, Perry majored in animal science.

Source: ABC News



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was reportedly "politically active" during her time at Calvin College in Michigan.

Betsy DeVos play

Betsy DeVos

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

DeVos majored in business economics.

Source: Philanthropy



Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin created a science experiment that was featured in The New York Times while at Hampshire College.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin play

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin

(Associated Press)

Shulkin graduated with a Bachelor's in science.

Source: Hampshire.edu



Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attended the Georgetown School of Foreign Service.

Kirstjen Nielsen testifies on her nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in Washington play

Kirstjen Nielsen testifies on her nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in Washington

(Thomson Reuters)

Nielsen became head of the DHS after John Kelly resigned.

Source: The Hoya



Chief of staff John Kelly graduated from the University of Massachusetts-Boston after serving in the Marine Corps.

John Kelly. play

John Kelly.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

He finished with a Bachelor's in history and government.

Source: Department of Homeland Security



United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer graduated from Georgetown University.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2017, during his swearing-in ceremony. play

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2017, during his swearing-in ceremony.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He later also went to graduate school there.

Source: The Hoya



Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats played soccer at Wheaton College.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. play

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

(Thomson Reuters)

He graduated with a degree in political science.

Source: The Wheaton Record



US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley attended Clemson University in South Carolina.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley addresses the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. play

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley addresses the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012.

(REUTERS/Mike Segar)

She graduated with a degree in accounting.

Source: Biography.com



Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney graduated from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service with honors.

Mick Mulvaney. play

Mick Mulvaney.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

He majored in international economics, commerce, and finance.

Source: Politico



CIA Director Mike Pompeo graduated from West Point at the top of his class.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo graduated from West Point at the top of his class. play

CIA Director Mike Pompeo graduated from West Point at the top of his class.

(Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Pompeo studied mechanical engineering, and reportedly “served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall," according to the CIA.

Source: Business Insider



EPA administrator Scott Pruitt got a baseball scholarship at the University of Kentucky, but after a year, he transferred to Georgetown College, Kentucky — not to be confused with Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt waves after an interview for Reuters at his office in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2017. play

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt waves after an interview for Reuters at his office in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2017.

(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

He majored in political science and communications.

Source: The Lexington Herald Leader



Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon studied at East Carolina University, where her family runs an endowment to this day.

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon studied at East Carolina University, where her family runs an endowment to this day. play

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon studied at East Carolina University, where her family runs an endowment to this day.

(Mark Wilson/Getty)

McMahon majored in French, and obtained teaching credentials as well.

Source: The Charlotte Observer, ECU.edu



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Donald Trump Africans on Twitter respond to President Trump after he...bullet
2 Politics Trump: 'Why are we having all these people from shithole...bullet
3 Politics Bagbin vs Mahama is heating up and the jibes are getting biggerbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

FILE PHOTO: Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Politics Cyprus, a former press secretary, and the RNC: We now know more about Manafort's Trump Tower notes
donald trump
Politics Trump's 'shithole' comments throw a wrench into already volatile government shutdown battle
donald trump
Politics Trump completes his first physical exam as president, doctor claims he's in 'excellent health'
Trump speaks about tax reform at the White House in Washington
Politics A leaked Pentagon document shows that the Trump administration wants to expand the US nuclear arsenal