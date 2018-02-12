Politics :  Here's a rare look at what it's like for pilots firing the A-10 Warthog's legendary gun

news

The A-10C "Warthog" has achieved a kind of legendary status that few military aircraft in the world have.

The sound of its 30 mm GAU-8 Avenger Gatling-type autocannon has been heard in warzones like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

The US Air National Guard recently released a video showing what its like to be in the cockpit of a Warthog when firing its autocannon. The A-10's GAU-8/A Avenger rotary canon fires 3,900 armor-piercing depleted uranium and high explosive incendiary rounds per minute, and you can hear its infamous "brrrrrrrt" for a few seconds in the clip.

Take a look inside the cockpit:

The video shows an A-10 from the Blacksnakes, a unit in the 122nd Fighter Wing based out of Fort Wayne Indiana. The flight was part of Operation Guardian Blitz, a Close Air Support, Forward Air Control and Combat Search and Rescue training session at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

To see another angle, the US' Special Operations Command recently posted a video on Twitter showing what it's like to be on the "business end" of the A-10's gun.

Take a look: