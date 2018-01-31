Politics :  Here's Trump's approval rating in every state

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Gallup released President Donald Trump's approval rating in each state and DC for 2017.

  • Trump had an approval rating above 50% in 12 states, while his approval was below 40% in 18 states.
  • Gallup noted that there was a strong small-state/big-state divide in views of the president.


A year after taking office, President Donald Trump remains a divisive figure.

On Tuesday, Gallup released estimates of Trump's approval rating in each of the 50 US states and Washington, DC, "based on 171,469 Gallup Daily tracking interviews conducted nationally throughout 2017," according to the polling firm.

Trump's approval ranged from a high of 61% in West Virginia to a low of just 6% in Washington, DC. The president's approval rating was in the low 40s in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, which combined to help narrowly put Trump over the top in the 2016 election.

Gallup noted that Trump has an approval rating of 50% or higher in 12 states, while 18 states gave a favorable rating below 40%. The polling firm also said the president's approval tended to be higher in smaller, more rural states while it was lower in larger, more densely populated areas.

Here's Trump's 2017 approval rating in each state and DC:

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Gallup)

