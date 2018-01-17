Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics Here's Trump's full health report from his first physical exam as president

According to his exam results, Trump is said to be in "excellent" overall health.

  • President Donald Trump received a clean bill of health from a White House physician.
  • According to results from his physical exam, Trump is said to be in "excellent" overall health.


President Donald Trump received a clean bill of health from White House doctor, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, on Tuesday, and is said to be in excellent cognitive and physical shape.

Rumors of declining health and mental acuity have stymied Trump in recent weeks, but Jackson, who also served as President Barack Obama's physician, attempted to put to rest the reports that have fueled a partisan divide in light of Trump's behaviors of late.

"The president is very healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency," Jackson said during his press briefing on Tuesday.

Although Jackson gave no indication of any extreme health concern about Trump, he did note that the president's LDL cholesterol — colloquially known as "bad cholesterol" levels were too high. To address this, Jackson said that he would come up with a diet and exercise plan, and that nutritionists would consult with Trump's cooks to avoid unhealthy eating habits.

Read the full results of Trump's first physical exam as president:

