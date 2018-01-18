Politics :  Here's where Trump's cabinet went to college

news

President Donald Trump's cabinet has already gone through a couple of changes since Trump took office.

Gen. John Kelly has stepped out of his role as Homeland Security secretary in order to become White House chief of staff, and Tom Price resigned from the Department of Health and Human services after using taxpayer money to fund expensive private jet travel.

Although a number of cabinet members are not serving in the fields they have expertise in, all of them have attended universities — some of which include America's most prestigious academic institutions. Several members are Georgetown alums.

Here's where each cabinet member, including cabinet-level officials, went to college:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was a section leader in the University of Texas at Austin marching band.

Tillerson graduated with a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1975.

Source: News 4 San Antonio

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was a member of the secret society Skull and Bones at Yale University.

Mnuchin was also the publisher of the "Yale Daily News."

Source: Bloomberg

Defense Secretary James Mattis got a Bachelor's in history from Central Washington University as part of the ROTC program.

Mattis later went on to get a Master's at the National War College in Washington, DC.

Source: Britannica

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the student body president at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.

Sessions studied history and political science.

Source: Congressional Quarterly

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke played football for the University of Oregon in Eugene.

Although he was recruited as a linebacker and received a scholarship to play at U of O, Zinke soon became a starting center. He got a Bachelor of sciences in geology.

Source: The Ravalli Republic

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue also played football at the University of Georgia in Athens, but did not get a scholarship like Zinke had.

He joined the Air Force after college, and went on to get a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Source: Politically Georgia

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross initially wanted to be a writer while at Yale University before turning to finance.

Ross has said that a creative fiction class he felt was too demanding turned him off the writing profession.

Source: Bloomberg

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta studied economics at Harvard University.

As the son of Cuban immigrants, he is the only Latino currently in Trump's cabinet.

Source: Harvard Law

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar studied government and economics at Darmouth College.

He was also a member of the prestigious Tri-Kap fraternity.

Source: Newsweek

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson got a full ride to Yale University after getting one of the highest SAT scores in the Detroit public school system 20 years.

Carson majored in psychology.

Source: Creators, Gifted Hands

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao became a naturalized US citizen during her time at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts

She received a Bachelor's in economics.

Source: Elainechao.com

Energy Secretary Rick Perry was a cheerleader at Texas A&M University.

Surprisingly, Perry majored in animal science.

Source: ABC News

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was reportedly "politically active" during her time at Calvin College in Michigan.

DeVos majored in business economics.

Source: Philanthropy

Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin created a science experiment that was featured in The New York Times while at Hampshire College.

Shulkin graduated with a Bachelor's in science.

Source: Hampshire.edu

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen attended the Georgetown School of Foreign Service.

Nielsen became head of the DHS after John Kelly resigned.

Source: The Hoya

Chief of staff John Kelly graduated from the University of Massachusetts-Boston after serving in the Marine Corps.

He finished with a Bachelor's in history and government.

Source: Department of Homeland Security

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer graduated from Georgetown University.

He later also went to graduate school there.

Source: The Hoya

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats played soccer at Wheaton College.

He graduated with a degree in political science.

Source: The Wheaton Record

US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley attended Clemson University in South Carolina.

She graduated with a degree in accounting.

Source: Biography.com

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney graduated from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service with honors.

He majored in international economics, commerce, and finance.

Source: Politico

CIA Director Mike Pompeo graduated from West Point at the top of his class.

Pompeo studied mechanical engineering, and reportedly “served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall," according to the CIA.

Source: Business Insider

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt got a baseball scholarship at the University of Kentucky, but after a year, he transferred to Georgetown College, Kentucky — not to be confused with Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

He majored in political science and communications.

Source: The Lexington Herald Leader

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon studied at East Carolina University, where her family runs an endowment to this day.

McMahon majored in French, and obtained teaching credentials as well.

Source: The Charlotte Observer, ECU.edu