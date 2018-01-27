Politics :  Hillary Clinton gives thanks to 'activists b----es supporting b----es' in bizarre video

news

Hillary Clinton gave thanks to "activist b----es supporting b----es" in a video posted to Twitter Friday night.

The video was posted shortly after The New York Times revealed that Clinton requested to keep senior adviser Burns Strider on her 2008 campaign staff even after he was accused of sexually harassing a young aide.

Her reaction to the report, and the video on Twitter, received mixed reaction online.



Hillary Clinton has a message of thanks to all those who support feminism.

"Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks. Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work," the former Democratic presidential nominee said in a video posted to Twitter Friday night.

“And let me just say, this is directed to the activist b----es supporting b----es, so let's go," she added, after prompting from someone behind the camera.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Clinton requested to keep senior adviser Burns Strider on her 2008 campaign staff even after he was accused of sexually harassing a young aide. The Times noted that Clinton's campaign manager recommended Strider be removed, but Strider instead stayed on while the young woman was moved to a different position.

"I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed," Clinton said in a tweet.

She also said she called the woman on Friday to "tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: We deserve to be heard."

Clinton's video, and her tweets in reference to her 2008 campaign adviser, drew mixed reactions online.

Watch the full video here: