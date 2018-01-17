Politics :  House Republicans just released their plan to avoid a disastrous government shutdown

The House GOP released their short-term government funding bill, which includes a series of additions like funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program.
House Republicans released their plan to fund the government for a short time and avoid a shutdown at the end of the week.
The plan will extend the deadline for a shutdown until February 16 from the current January 19 dropoff using a continuing resolution (CR). The CR will extend the current level of funding for most federal programs for nearly a month.
In addition to the funding extension, the plan tacks on a series of healthcare, tax, and military funding changes.
Some of those extras reportedly include:
Whether or not the bill will pass is questionable. Democrats have demanded that any funding bill include a codification of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program. Additionally, Republican defense hawks have bristled at the idea of another CR instead of steady, long-term funding for the military.
Outside of the House fight, the plan will also need some support from Senate Democrats in order to avoid a filibuster in that body.