Politics :  'If I don't make it I love you': Students, teachers sent harrowing text messages during the Florida school shooting

Text messages sent during the Florida high school shooting depicted the harrowing reality of the incident.

Parents texted their children advice on how to respond during an active-shooter situation.



Text messages sent amid the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida depicted the harrowing reality of the crisis that unfolded.

"If I don't make It I love you and I appreciated everything you did for me," one student wrote to a parent.

"Don't talk that way," the parent replied. "The cops are all over."

The student said she hid inside the bathroom for two hours and was eventually rescued, according to Miami Herald reporter Chabeli Herrera.

Another text from a parent to his 14-year-old son provided advice during the incident:

"All ok? Ben said they heard a couple of gunshots coming from Stoneman douglas," the parent wrote.

"Yeah there was a couple I heard too," the son replied.

"Ok. Is it all over? Mom wants to come get you now. Is that even possible?," the parent asked.

"It's not over we are on lockdown. Not it's not possible. You could get hurt," the son said.

"Ok. Stay safe buddy. Love you," the parent continued. "Be safe man. Stay hidden or play dead if there is an active shooter."

Miami Herald reporter Carli Teproff said the son was eventually safe and reunited with his father:

Another father of a student read a terrifying text message from his child that texted saying, "We're in a real code red dad, come get me ASAP, it's not a drill, I hear gunshots."

Communication between law enforcement officials also depicted the harrowing scene that unfolded during the shooting:

"Our hearts are with the students, families, staff and the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community as we deal with this tragedy," the Broward Country Public School department said on Twitter. "We'll provide continuous support for all of the students and families impacted by this heartbreaking situation."

The shooting left at least 17 people dead and 14 injured, according to law enforcement officials. Victims included both students and adults, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a press briefing.

Police detained Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of the high school, as the suspected gunman.

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said Cruz had done "enormous preparation" for the act and was equipped with a gas mask and smoke grenades. Cruz is also believed to have intentionally set off fire alarms "so the kids would come pouring out of the classrooms into the hall," Nelson said on CNN.

"It is clear attack was designed & executed to maximize loss of life," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said on Twitter.

The school enrolled 3,208 students between grades nine and 12, according to the Sun-Sentinel.