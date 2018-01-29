Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Indonesia's notorious special forces shocked 'Mad Dog' Mattis by walking on fire and drinking snake blood — here's their wild training method


But the US is barred from training with Indonesia's special forces over its past human rights abuses.

An Indonesian special forces operator breaks cement blocks among the flames. play

An Indonesian special forces operator breaks cement blocks among the flames.

(US Department of Defense)

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis visited Indonesia on Tuesday to repair ties with the country's special forces, which committed gross human-rights violations under former Indonesian President Muhammad Suharto.

Mattis was expecting to watch the Indonesian special forces, known as Kopassus, perform a hostage rescue drill — but instead saw them walk on fire, drink snake blood, roll in glass, and more.

Mattis seemed to enjoy the demonstration.

“The snakes! Did you see them tire them out and then grab them? The way they were whipping them around — a snake gets tired very quickly,” Mattis later told reporters, according to Reuters.

Here's what the Indonesian special forces do:

Mattis visited Indonesia to repair ties with the country's military, and expected to just observe a hostage rescue demonstration. But he soon found out that that wasn't the only thing they had in store for him.

Mattis reviews the honour guard with Indonesia's Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu . play

Mattis reviews the honour guard with Indonesia's Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu .

(Thomson Reuters)

The Indonesian special forces, or Kopassus, unsacked snakes and begin whipping them around to tire them out.

The Indonesian special forces, or Kopassus, unsacked snakes and begin whipping them around to tire them out. play

The Indonesian special forces, or Kopassus, unsacked snakes and begin whipping them around to tire them out.

(Associated Press)


The soldiers bit them in half and drank their blood.

Indonesian special forces soldiers drink snake blood before US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. play

Indonesian special forces soldiers drink snake blood before US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

(Screenshot via Twitter)


You can watch it in the short video below.



The soldiers also broke bricks with their heads.

The soldiers also broke bricks with their heads. play

The soldiers also broke bricks with their heads.

(Screenshot/Al Jazeera)


And their fists.

And their fists. play

And their fists.

(US Department of Defense)


And sledgehammers.

And sledgehammers. play

And sledgehammers.

(Screenshot/Al Jazeera)


You can watch more of that below.

The special forces operators also walked on fire and rolled in broken glass.



The Indonesian special operators regularly train in tae kwon do.

The Indonesian special operators regularly train in tae kwon do. play

The Indonesian special operators regularly train in tae kwon do.

(Associated Press)


And smash wood and cement blocks in all sorts of ways.

And smash wood and cement blocks in all sorts of ways. play

And smash wood and cement blocks in all sorts of ways.

(Reuters)


It's pretty impressive.

It's pretty impressive. play

It's pretty impressive.

(REUTERS/Oka Barta)


The soldiers also train with staffs.

The soldiers also train with staffs. play

The soldiers also train with staffs.

(Associated Press)


And swords.

And swords. play

And swords.

(Associated Press)


The Kopassus has a vicious past, and allegedly raped, murdered, and tortured people under the Suharto regime.

Family members hold portraits of missing activists and victims in 2010 of human rights abuses allegedly committed by members of Indonesian Army's special forces unit. play

Family members hold portraits of missing activists and victims in 2010 of human rights abuses allegedly committed by members of Indonesian Army's special forces unit.

(Associated Press)

Despite this history, Mattis said he thought the human rights violators of Indonesia's past had moved on from the special forces.

Mattis said he hopes the US and Indonesian militaries can work together to fight terrorism and limit China's expansion into the South China Sea.



