Politics :  Insane photos of US Marines drinking cobra blood during a jungle survival exercise in Thailand

Insane photos of US Marines drinking cobra blood during a jungle survival exercise in Thailand


Insane photos of US Marines drinking cobra blood during a jungle survival exercise in Thailand

  • Published:

US Marines are in Thailand for the Cobra Gold training exercise and got to take part in one of the most insane parts: drinking cobra blood.

A US Marine drinks the blood of a cobra.

(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

US Marines in Thailand for the Cobra Gold training exercise took part in one of the wildest parts: drinking cobra blood.

Cobra Gold, an annual military exercise for Marines, is one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region. The 6,800 US personnel attending this year represents a showing of American muscle in an area where China is growing more powerful.

This year, seven countries are participating in Cobra Gold: the US, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore.

Part of the exercise involves jungle survival, and Marines learn which plants and animals are safe to eat if they're ever stranded.

It's also a show of strength. Indonesian troops showed off for US Defense Secretary James Mattis earlier this year by drinking snake blood in front of him.

Here's what the US Marines did this year.

Before you can drink a cobra's blood, you have to catch it.

Before you can drink a cobra's blood, you have to catch it.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


It's not always easy.

It's not always easy.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


As in years past, Marines were invited to try drinking snake blood, which could keep them alive if they were ever stranded in the jungle.

As in years past, Marines were invited to try drinking snake blood, which could keep them alive if they were ever stranded in the jungle.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


"Definitely my first time drinking snake blood," Sgt. Christopher Fiffie told Agence France-Presse after the training, adding: "It's not something we do too often in America."

This isn't Fiffie.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Source: Agence France-Presse



"I think I'll be able to hold my own out there," Fiffie said. "The biggest take was how exactly they get their water as well as the vegetation that you can eat."

"I think I'll be able to hold my own out there," Fiffie said. "The biggest take was how exactly they get their water as well as the vegetation that you can eat."

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


After drinking the blood, Marines also grill and eat the cobra.

After drinking the blood, Marines also grill and eat the cobra.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


It's not just about snakes. The Thai military shows the US troops everything that's safe to eat in the jungle, such as geckos.

It's not just about snakes. The Thai military shows the US troops everything that's safe to eat in the jungle, such as geckos.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


This Marine doesn't seem too happy about eating a gecko.

This Marine doesn't seem too happy about eating a gecko.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


In past years, Marines have eaten scorpions ...

In past years, Marines have eaten scorpions ...

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


... and bugs.

... and bugs.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


If there are no snakes around, Marines are taught how to get water from a vine ...

If there are no snakes around, Marines are taught how to get water from a vine ...

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


... as well as which local fruits and vegetables are safe to eat.

... as well as which local fruits and vegetables are safe to eat.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


But they don't make it look that appetizing.

But they don't make it look that appetizing.

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)


