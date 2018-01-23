Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Insane video shows what it's like to get shot at by the A-10 Warthog's 30mm Gatling gun


SOCOM gave us a glimpse.

The US' Special Operations Command recently posted a video on Twitter showing what it's like to be on the "business end" of the A-10 Warthog's Gatling gun.

We first saw the video at SOFREP. The 137th Special Operations Wing, which shot the footage, captured a rather unique perspective.

The special operations wing put a camera on a training ground before the A-10 performed a strafing run on it.

The A-10's GAU-8/A Avenger rotary canon fires 3,900 armor-piercing depleted uranium and high explosive incendiary rounds per minute — and you can almost feel it in the video.

Now wait for the "buuuuurp":

