Politics :  Inside Mar-a-Lago, Trump's exclusive club that the public doesn't get to see

When President Donald Trump and his family aren't on foreign trips, at home, or golfing in Bedminster, New Jersey, they're likely at the Mar-a-Lago Club, the seaside resort he calls "the winter White House."

The Palm Beach resort, which was built in the early 20th century and is Florida's second largest mansion, serves as the first family's weekend getaway, and the president has used it on multiple occasions to host important dignitaries.

But first and foremost, Mar-a-Lago is a place of lavish luxury. With its countless ornately decorated rooms and halls, it is a place that is built to impress.

Here's a look inside the complex, and what it takes to become a member:

The Mar-a-Lago Club is a 20-acre estate with 128 rooms. The heiress to Post Cereal built it in 1927. It spans the entire width of the island Palm Beach is located on, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intercoastal Waterway.

Source: Town and Country Magazine

Trump bought the estate and all of its antique furniture in 1985 for a combined total of $8 million.

Source: Town and Country Magazine

Today, it serves as the Trump family's playground, but is also open to people who purchase a membership at the club. Back in the 1990s, memberships cost $50,000, but they soared to $200,000 for the final spots after Trump's election.

Source: Palm Beach Daily News

Members also have to pay a $14,000 annual fee, with a $2,000 dining minimum.

Members can access the club's pools, beaches, dining halls, and private rooms. They can also rent out the resort for events like weddings, bar mitzvahs, and charity galas.

Trump has also used it to host numerous campaign events and publicity events, like this one held in Mar-a-Lago's giant ballroom.

For most people though, access to the club stops at its gated entrance.

Those who do make it inside are treated to incredibly detailed portico into the main building that features neo-Gothic and Andalusian accents.

Once inside, ornate decor reminiscent of European palaces accompanies pricey antique furniture. The club's main living room features high ceilings and gold-plated designs over every wall.

Here, the president and first lady Melania Trump used the majestic library to make calls to children on Christmas Eve.

Not all of the rooms are so lavish. This interior room is where Trump gathered with his advisers to order the missile strikes in Syria in response to what the US said were President Bashar al-Assad's chemical attacks on his own people.

Source: Business Insider

Trump has also hosted world leaders at the resort, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. In February 2017, Trump got into a bit of hot water when he discussed national security details with Abe in full view of the public at the resort.

Source: Business Insider

Trump utilized Mar-a-Lago's luxurious interior to its full effect when Xi visited the complex. As usual at Mar-a-Lago, bouquets were everywhere.

Source: Business Insider

Trump welcomed the Chinese president's delegation in a royal neo-Baroque hall at Mar-a-Lago.

Not a detail was amiss for the visit, including the elaborate plate setting.

The food at events like these is prepared by a team of expert chefs.

Source: Palm Beach Daily News

But not all of it is up to fine dining standards — earlier this month, a customer was offended when she was served caviar with plastic spoons, with allegedly "low-budget" crackers to accompany it.

Source: Business Insider

Throughout his palatial second home, Trump's mark is certainly evident.

Because of its flat terrain and open air access, Trump can fly in on his own helicopter if he's not on Air Force One.

If the club's multiple beaches just aren't doing it for guests, they can relax by the various pools on the property, just like Trump and his security team apparently do.

Since his campaign began, Mar-a-Lago has become synonymous with Trump's lavish lifestyle. The parties he holds, like the ones on New Year's Eve and Superbowl Sunday 2017, last late into the night.

No wonder Trump and his family travel here as often as they do, far away from the infighting and drama of Washington.