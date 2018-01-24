Politics :  Inside the presidential guest house — the 'world's most exclusive hotel' that's bigger than the White House

news
The White House may be the most famous building along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, but there's a lesser-known government residence next door that has for decades played a role in US history and American diplomacy.
The Blair House, just steps from the north lawn of the White House, is the official presidential guest house.
Since World War II, it has acted as the "world's most exclusive hotel," hosting heads of state, royalty, and presidents-elect.
While the White House remains the main meeting location for US presidents and their foreign visitors, the guest house carries significance.
Take a look inside Blair House.
Blair House is the official presidential guesthouse.
It's just across the street from the White House, at 1651 Pennsylvania Ave.
Blair House was built in the 1820s as a home for Joseph Lovell, the eighth surgeon general of the US Army.
Blair Mansion, sometime between 1918 and 1920. (Wikipedia Commons)
In 1836, Francis Blair, a close friend and supporter of President Andrew Jackson, bought the home for $6,500.
In 1836, Francis Blair, a close friend and supporter of President Andrew Jackson, bought the home for $6,500. (Wikipedia Commons)
The US government then purchased it in 1942, while Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.
The corner of the spacious library adjoining the master bedroom at Blair House in July 1942. (AP)
It has since served as the official guesthouse for foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and visiting delegations to Washington.
President John F. Kennedy hosted Panama's president, Roberto F. Chiari, in June 1962. (Wikipedia Commons)
President Harry S. Truman stayed in the house for about four years during his presidency while the White House was being renovated.
UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Blair House. (Abbie Rowe/US National Archives and Records Administration)
In 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to assassinate Truman at the guesthouse. Police officers who stopped them from entering the home killed one and wounded the other at the scene.
The would-be assassin Oscar Collazo lies at the foot of the steps leading up the Blair House in November 1950. (Hulton Archive/Getty)
Today, Blair House makes up a large complex of "four seamlessly connected townhomes," with 110 rooms total across roughly 70,000 square feet. It's technically larger than the White House.
The facade of 700 Jackson Place, an annex to Blair House, is bathed in early morning light as a jogger passes by in December 2015. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Sources: US State Department, Blair House
At Blair House, 14 guestrooms. "Each has a full bathroom, three formal dining rooms, two large conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a fully equipped beauty salon, an exercise room, and an in-house laundry facility," according to the official Blair House website.
Obama speaks with Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu before dinner at the Cabinet and Senior Staff retreat at Blair House in 2009. (Pete Souza/White House)
Source: Blair House
There are also conference rooms, a library, and many seating areas for more intimate meetings. The finishings are traditional and luxurious.
"Since Blair House isn't a hotel, the approach is to make guests feel like they're staying in a personal residence," according to an article on the property in the November 2001 edition of the US Department of State's official magazine.
Source: State Magazine
Only those who are officially invited by the president are allowed to stay there.
President-elect Donald Trump departs Blair House to attend a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017. (Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty)
But an exception is made for presidents waiting to be sworn into office during the transition period.
Mrs. Barbara Bush and her daughter-in-law Sharon Bush watch over her grandchildren on Thursday, Jan. 19, 1989 at Blair House. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
When a former president dies, family members are also allowed to stay at the residence before the funeral.
A Presidential limousine bearing the license plate "44" in President-elect Barack Obama's motorcade is seen parked in front of Blair House in January 2009. (Jim Young/Reuters)
The residence is officially managed by the State Department's Office of the Chief of Protocol. A full-time staff is responsible for cleaning and preparing the home for visitors.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) holds a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in one of the conference rooms in 2012. (Alex Wong/Getty)
Since major renovations in the 1980s, Blair House has been a frequent meeting place for bilateral negotiations and high-level talks.
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L) meets with Senate Minority Leader Robert Dole (C) and Sen. Alan Simpson on April 4, 1993. (Greg Gibson/AP)
Everyone from Queen Elizabeth II and King Juan Carlos of Spain, to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have stayed there.
King Juan Carlos of Spain greets a member of the U.S.-Spain Council at the Blair House on February 24, 2000. (MIchael Smith/Getty)
Visitors typically meet with a wide range of US officials at the home.
Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji (R) meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan (C) and Secretary Robert Rubin at Blair House in Washington, D.C. April 9, 1999. (Alex Wong/Blair House)
After a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the White House in 2015, Barack Obama and Xi walked to the Blair House for a private dinner.
Obama chats with Xi en route to dinner across the street from the White House on September 24, 2015. (Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty)
A year later, then-Secretary of State John Kerry met with the civilian leader of Myanmar and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi.
Kerry greets Aung San Suu Kyi before their lunch meeting at the Blair House on September 14, 2016. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
When foreign dignitaries stay there, their countries' flags are flown from the residence.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak at the Blair House in 2009. (Alex Wong/Getty)
Source: BlairHouse
US officials frequently hosts dinners, official receptions, and parties at the residence, too.
Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi (R) and his delegation meet with US business leaders at Blair House on May 2, 1999. (Reuters)
Although few may know about the historical significance of Blair House, it has played a unique role in American diplomacy over the years.
