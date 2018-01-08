Politics :  'It's great': Mark Cuban weighs in on rumors that Oprah will challenge Trump in 2020

news

Billionaire Mark Cuban weighed in on Oprah Winfrey's possible 2020 presidential bid.

He told Business Insider "it's great" that Winfrey may run.



Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, who has teased a possible 2020 presidential bid for much of the past year, told Business Insider on Monday that he thinks it's "great" that fellow billionaire Oprah Winfrey might run for president.

"We need far more diversity of thought and experiences in candidates for all offices," the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," added in an email exchange.

Emailing earlier on Monday with BuzzFeed, Cuban said he thinks voters "will sour" on "the concept that they will trust the skill set of a famous person simply because they are wealthy, famous, or both" by 2020. He added that "being Oprah will only help" Winfrey in a possible presidential bid.

Rumors of Winfrey's possible 2020 presidential bid were fueled Monday as two of her closest friends told CNN she was "actively thinking" about running for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2020. A source told the network that conversations about a possible bid dated back months, but they emphasized that Winfrey had not yet made up her mind about it.

Many online were discussing the idea of Winfrey seeking the nation's highest office following her rousing nine-minute speech to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday's Golden Globe awards.

Earlier in the evening, the award show's host, Seth Meyers, joked about a possible White House bid for Winfrey.

"Oprah, in 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House correspondents' dinner — jokes about how he was unqualified to be president — and some have said that night convinced him to run," he said. "So if that's true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!"

Winfrey recently shot down the idea of a possible presidential bid, telling Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" in October that there would be "no running for office of any kind for me." But following Sunday's awards show, Winfrey responded to calls for her presidential bid by saying she was "just glad I got through the speech."

When asked if she would consider a 2020 bid, she reportedly told The Los Angeles Times "Okay!"

Cuban, who has sparred with President Donald Trump at times since he took office last year, has expressed interest in running for president in the next election cycle. Though many have speculated that, if he were to run, he would seek office as a Democrat, Cuban, an independent, has hinted that he would actually run as a Republican.