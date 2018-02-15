Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa


Politics Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It came after South Africa's ruling African National Congress decided to remove Zuma from his role on Monday.

Image
  • jacob zuma
    jacob zuma   
  • Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, in February 2018.
    Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, in February 2018.   
jacob zuma play

jacob zuma

(Sumaya Hisham/Reuters)

  • Jacob Zuma stepped down with immediate effect late Wednesday night.
  • In a TV address to the nation he gave up the presidency after nine years.
  • His party, the ANC, had made clear they wanted him out earlier that day.


Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa.

The resignation came after the African National Congress (ANC), the country's ruling party, decided to remove the president from his role on Monday.

In a televised speech to the nation on Wednesday night, Zuma said he had "come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect."

"Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organization, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC," he added.

"No life should be lost in my name. And also the ANC should not be divided in my name."

Earlier on Wednesday, Zuma called the ANC's efforts to oust him "very unfair," but gave in and left office just hours later.

Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, before the speech in which he resigned. play

Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, before the speech in which he resigned.

(Reuters)

Zuma, who became president in 2009, has faced allegations of corruption, money laundering, and fraud.

He served as the head of ANC from 2007 to December 2017. The party is currently being led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to succeed Zuma as President.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics John Kelly has suddenly become the White House's 'agent of...bullet
2 Politics 17 killed in Florida high-school shooting, sheriff says;...bullet
3 Politics A US drone destroyed a Russian-made T-72 battle tank in...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

South Africa's Jacob Zuma has finally lost the battle to stay in power
Zuma's five biggest career scandals
An image believed to be Nikolas Cruz being taken into custody, according to WPTV-5's sources.
Politics Here's what we know about Nikolas Cruz, the suspected 19-year-old gunman in the Florida high school shooting
A man dressed as the Chinese God of Fortune poses in front of a shopping mall decoration, January 23, 2008.
Politics Trump may be in trouble this year, according to the Chinese Zodiac
GettyImages 918375568
Politics 'If I don't make it I love you': Students, teachers sent harrowing text messages during the Florida school shooting