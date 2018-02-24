Politics :  Ken Livingstone could rejoin the Labour party as a full member

news

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone may rejoin the Labour Party as a full member following his two-year suspension, The Observer reported on Saturday.

The newspaper said that sources inside the Labour party told it that no further action will be taken against Livingstone unless any new allegations or evidence comes to light.

That would leave Livingstone free to rejoin the party as a full member.

Livingstone was suspended from the Labour party after he made a series of claims that Hitler supported Zionism. His suspension was extended by a year in 2017 when he again made the claim.