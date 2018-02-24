Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Ken Livingstone could rejoin the Labour party as a full member


Ken Livingstone could rejoin the Labour party as a full member

Livingstone was suspended for two years for claiming in a series of interviews that Hitler supported Zionism.

(Carl Court/Getty Images)

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone may rejoin the Labour Party as a full member following his two-year suspension, The Observer reported on Saturday.

The newspaper said that sources inside the Labour party told it that no further action will be taken against Livingstone unless any new allegations or evidence comes to light.

That would leave Livingstone free to rejoin the party as a full member.

Livingstone was suspended from the Labour party after he made a series of claims that Hitler supported Zionism. His suspension was extended by a year in 2017 when he again made the claim.

