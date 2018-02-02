Politics :  Los Angeles police say a school shooting that wounded 4 children was accidental

news

Los Angeles police say a shooting at a local middle school that left four children wounded on Thursday was an accident. A 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

Police responded to Salvador Castro Middle School on reports of a shooting around 8:55 a.m. local time. The gunshot victims include a boy who was in critical condition after he was shot in the head. Three other children were also injured.

A classmate of the girl who was arrested told the Associated Press the girl was sobbing and kept repeating "I didn't mean it." The classmate said that the girl told him the gun was in her backpack, and that it discharged when she dropped the bag, the Associated Press reported.

Mike Feuer, the city attorney of Los Angeles, told reporters that Thursday's shooting was a "very important call to action to every adult in our community who has a gun."

"You must store it safely and keep it out of access for any child to reach. It could result in a tragedy," Feuer said. "It could result in a suicide or a homicide or another situation which could easily have been prevented by responsibly, safely storing weapons."