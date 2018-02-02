Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Los Angeles police say a school shooting that wounded 4 children was accidental


Politics Los Angeles police say a school shooting that wounded 4 children was accidental

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The gunshot victims include a boy who was shot in the head and is now in critical but stable condition, and a girl in fair condition who was shot in the wrist.

Image
  • los angeles school shooting
    los angeles school shooting   
  • los angeles school shooting
    los angeles school shooting   
  • los angeles school shooting
    los angeles school shooting   
  • Los Angeles Police cordon off the Belmont High School in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
    Los Angeles Police cordon off the Belmont High School in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.   
  • People pick up students after a shooting at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School near downtown Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. A girl opened fire Thursday in a middle school classroom on Thursday, authorities said.
    People pick up students after a shooting at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School near downtown Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. A girl opened fire Thursday in a middle school classroom on Thursday, authorities said.   
los angeles school shooting play

los angeles school shooting

(Google Maps)

  • Los Angeles police say a school shooting that left four children wounded on Thursday was accidental.
  • A 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, police said.
  • One teenager was critically wounded. Three other children were also injured.


Los Angeles police say a shooting at a local middle school that left four children wounded on Thursday was an accident. A 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

Police responded to Salvador Castro Middle School on reports of a shooting around 8:55 a.m. local time. The gunshot victims include a boy who was in critical condition after he was shot in the head. Three other children were also injured.

A classmate of the girl who was arrested told the Associated Press the girl was sobbing and kept repeating "I didn't mean it." The classmate said that the girl told him the gun was in her backpack, and that it discharged when she dropped the bag, the Associated Press reported.

People wait for news outside the Belmont High School complex in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. play

People wait for news outside the Belmont High School complex in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.

(Associated Press/Damian Dovarganes)

Mike Feuer, the city attorney of Los Angeles, told reporters that Thursday's shooting was a "very important call to action to every adult in our community who has a gun."

"You must store it safely and keep it out of access for any child to reach. It could result in a tragedy," Feuer said. "It could result in a suicide or a homicide or another situation which could easily have been prevented by responsibly, safely storing weapons."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The Congressional Black Caucus wasn't having it when Trump made...bullet
2 George Weah Liberian president pledges salary cut as economy stuttersbullet
3 Politics Former US intelligence chief reveals North Korea's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump pauses as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018.
Politics There’s been a mysterious change in Trump's demeanor — and no one knows why
Rick Gates Paul Manafort
Politics We just got a sign that Rick Gates could be seeking a plea deal with Mueller
Chuck Grassley
Politics One of the best battles in Congress involves a top Republican's years-long crusade against The History Channel
Mitt Romney.
Politics Mitt Romney keeps dropping hints he's running for Senate — here's how the 70-year-old went from the world of investing to saving the Olympics and losing the presidency twice