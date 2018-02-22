Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Man kills himself after throwing explosive device at a closed US embassy in Montenegro


Politics Man kills himself after throwing explosive device at a closed US embassy in Montenegro

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The US embassy in Montenegro cautioned people that there is an "active security situation" in the capital of Podgorica on Wednesday evening.

Montenegro embassy play

Montenegro embassy

(Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters)

  • The US Embassy in Montenegro cautioned people that there is an "active security situation."
  • The embassy's statement comes amid reports of a grenade attack on Wednesday night.


The US embassy in Montenegro cautioned people that there is an "active security situation" in the capital of Podgorica on Wednesday night after a man threw an explosive device, the State Department said in a New York Times report.

A man reportedly threw the explosive device at the building, which was closed for the night, and killed only himself and injured no others, The Times reported.

Montenegro's government said in two tweets that the man "probably" threw a hand grenade before he "committed suicide with an explosive device."

The embassy building did not sustain damage during the attack and no other explosives were found, according to Steve Goldstein, the State Department's under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs.

No motive was discovered as of Wednesday night.

The embassy said in its statement to "avoid the embassy until further notice." Montenegro became the 29th country to join NATO last year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics A photo of a Ghanaian teacher giving computer lessons with a...bullet
2 African Presidents The first job of 8 African presidentsbullet
3 Robert Mugabe turns 94: Here are the five most outrageous gifts...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Politics Australia, Israel, Japan, and South Korea rarely have mass shootings — and the reasons are clear
Dana Loesch
Politics An NRA spokeswoman and a Florida sheriff clashed during a raucous discussion on gun violence
Donald Trump and barack Obama
Politics Trump administration says it's 'concerned' about opioid crisis that 'exploded' under Obamacare
Trump Cover
Politics New York Daily News tears into Trump's response to the Parkland mass shooting: 'He never mentioned a word' about 'guns flooding our streets'