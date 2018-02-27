Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  'Marines will die from this': John Kelly reportedly bristled at the notion of repealing 'Don't ask, Don't tell'


Politics 'Marines will die from this': John Kelly reportedly bristled at the notion of repealing 'Don't ask, Don't tell'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kelly reportedly said that Marines would have died as a result of the repeal that allowed LGBT service members to serve openly.

john kelly play

john kelly

(Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster)

  • White House chief of staff John Kelly, a former Marine Corps general, reportedly opposed the landmark repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."
  • Kelly reportedly suggested that the repeal would put service members' lives in danger.


White House chief of staff John Kelly, a former Marine Corps general, reportedly opposed the landmark repeal of a controversial law that barred LGBT service members from serving openly in the US military.

The Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act (DADT) ended a 17-year policy put in place by the Clinton administration in 1993. The directive, which Clinton admitted was an imperfect solution, banned LGBT service members and recruits from openly serving; however, prohibited the discrimination or harassment of them.

"Marines will die from this," Kelly reportedly told his colleagues at the Pentagon during the Obama administration, according to a New York Times report published on Monday.

The White House reportedly disputed The Times' reporting.

The debate over the repeal was fierce, with many critics alleging that allowing gay people to openly serve would negatively affect the combat-effectiveness of the military. A RAND Corporation study approved by lawmakers and the Defense Secretary resulted in findings that trumped the existing theory and paved the way for similar studies for transgender service members.

The head of the Marine Corps at the time, Gen. James Amos, also opposed the repeal of DADT: "My primary concern with proposed repeal is the potential disruption to cohesion that may be caused by significant change during a period of expended combat operations," Amos wrote in a statement in 2010.

Amos would later reverse his decision and said that "there's not been anxiety over it in the forces or in the field."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics 'They beat our a--es': Russian mercenaries talk about...bullet
2 Politics These are the 25 most powerful militaries in the world — and...bullet
3 Politics The B-2 stealth bomber made its first overseas deployment...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

barack obama
Politics Obama calls out Facebook and Google, and says it's hard to know how long democracy can survive the current political climate
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an undated photo released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017.
Politics White House officials are reportedly tired of hearing about a 'bloody nose' strike against North Korea
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) questions Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney during a hearing held by the Senate Budget Committee February 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mulvaney testified on U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2019 budget proposal that was released yesterday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Politics Raising the minimum age requirement for gun purchases is looking like a long shot for Congress
Donald Trump
Politics Trump Organization makes a big omission in announcing its donation of profits from foreign governments