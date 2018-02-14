Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Meet 'Stormy Daniels' — the porn star who is about to tell her side of the story with Trump


Politics Meet 'Stormy Daniels' — the porn star who is about to tell her side of the story with Trump

  • Published:

Meet adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who also goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels. She allegedly received hush money from Donald Trump's lawyer.

Stormy Daniels play

Stormy Daniels

(Ethan Miller/Getty)

One of President Donald Trump's most trusted lawyers said he personally paid hush money to a porn star just weeks before the 2016 presidential election to keep her silent about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter she had with the then-Republican presidential nominee.

Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, told The New York Times that he made a payment of $130,000 out of his own pocket to Stephanie Clifford, who also goes by the stage name "Stormy Daniels."

"Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," Cohen said. "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."

Daniels met Trump at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe. In an interview with InTouch magazine that was published in January, she revealed more details of the encounter.

Here's what you should know about her:

Daniels was born and raised in Louisiana.

Daniels was born and raised in Louisiana. play

Daniels was born and raised in Louisiana.

(Matthew Simmons/Getty)


She started stripping as a teenager and soon entered the porn business.

She started stripping as a teenager and soon entered the porn business. play

She started stripping as a teenager and soon entered the porn business.

(Ethan Miller/Getty)


In 2002, she became the lead actress in a film for Wicked Pictures, a porn movie studio based in California.

Daniels and comedian Emcee Pete Giovine greet fans in Las Vegas. play

Daniels and comedian Emcee Pete Giovine greet fans in Las Vegas.

(Ethan Miller/Getty)


She has won numerous awards for her roles as both a performer and a director in adult scenes and films.

Daniels and musician Dave Navarropose on the press line at the premiere of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" in Los Angeles on April 10, 2008. play

Daniels and musician Dave Navarropose on the press line at the premiere of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" in Los Angeles on April 10, 2008.

(Dan Steinberg/AP)


She has also had minor roles in more mainstream movies, including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," and "Finding Bliss." She also appeared in a Maroon 5 music video in 2007.

She has also had minor roles in more mainstream movies, including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," and "Finding Bliss." She also appeared in a Maroon 5 music video in 2007. play

She has also had minor roles in more mainstream movies, including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," and "Finding Bliss." She also appeared in a Maroon 5 music video in 2007.

(Matt Sayles/AP)

Sources: The Daily Beast and YouTube



She's been married three times.

Daniels with her former husband and actor, Mike Moz. play

Daniels with her former husband and actor, Mike Moz.

(Wikipedia Commons)


Her current husband is fellow adult film actor Brendon Miller.

Miller and Daniels attend the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas. play

Miller and Daniels attend the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas.

(Ethan Miller/Getty)


Before her marriage to Miller, Daniels stirred a bit of controversy after it was revealed that she was having a baby girl with her former boyfriend. In a 2012 interview, she addressed those who thought she was not fit to be a mother: “It’s just all the negativity towards the adult industry in general, or people’s fear,” she said.

Daniels with comedian Dane Cook. play

Daniels with comedian Dane Cook.

(Matthew Simmons/Getty)

Source: The Daily Beast



In 2009, she considered entering politics and challenging Louisiana Sen. David Vitter, who had been accused of engaging with a prostitute, for his seat. She told a reporter at the time that while she doesn't think she's the best person for the job, "I just think I'm a better choice than the senator they already have."

In 2009, she considered entering politics and challenging Louisiana Sen. David Vitter, who had been accused of engaging with a prostitute, for his seat. She told a reporter at the time that while she doesn't think she's the best person for the job, "I just think I'm a better choice than the senator they already have." play

In 2009, she considered entering politics and challenging Louisiana Sen. David Vitter, who had been accused of engaging with a prostitute, for his seat. She told a reporter at the time that while she doesn't think she's the best person for the job, "I just think I'm a better choice than the senator they already have."

(Jae C. Hong/AP)

Source: New York Daily News



That same year, she was arrested for a domestic violence misdemeanor following a dispute with her husband.

Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009. play

Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009.

(Bill Haber/AP)

Source: The Huffington Post



She ultimately decided to not run for the Senate.

Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009. play

Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009.

(Bill Haber/AP)


But in January, she reemerged on the political scene, although perhaps not the way she had planned. The Wall Street Journal reported that she was paid more than $100,000 in hush money over an alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump over a decade ago.

Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009. play

Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009.

(Bill Haber/AP)

“Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” Rodriguez said.



In an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after Trump's State of the Union Address last month, Daniels refused to answer questions about the payment. Trump's lawyer initially denied the existence of any payment.

In an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after Trump's State of the Union Address last month, Daniels refused to answer questions about the payment. Trump's lawyer initially denied the existence of any payment. play

In an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after Trump's State of the Union Address last month, Daniels refused to answer questions about the payment. Trump's lawyer initially denied the existence of any payment.

(Youtube)

Source: The Wall Street Journal



But on Tuesday, Cohen, the lawyer, admitted that he personally paid Daniels the money. In response, Daniels' manager said Cohen's admission invalidates a non-disclosure agreement her client signed that forbid her from speaking publicly about the money. The manager said things have changed. "Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story."

But on Tuesday, Cohen, the lawyer, admitted that he personally paid Daniels the money. In response, Daniels' manager said Cohen's admission invalidates a non-disclosure agreement her client signed that forbid her from speaking publicly about the money. The manager said things have changed. "Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story." play

But on Tuesday, Cohen, the lawyer, admitted that he personally paid Daniels the money. In response, Daniels' manager said Cohen's admission invalidates a non-disclosure agreement her client signed that forbid her from speaking publicly about the money. The manager said things have changed. "Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story."

(Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Source: Associated Press



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics John Kelly has suddenly become the White House's 'agent of...bullet
2 Politics 17 killed in Florida high-school shooting, sheriff says;...bullet
3 Politics A US drone destroyed a Russian-made T-72 battle tank in...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

South Africa's Jacob Zuma has finally lost the battle to stay in power
Zuma's five biggest career scandals
An image believed to be Nikolas Cruz being taken into custody, according to WPTV-5's sources.
Politics Here's what we know about Nikolas Cruz, the suspected 19-year-old gunman in the Florida high school shooting
A man dressed as the Chinese God of Fortune poses in front of a shopping mall decoration, January 23, 2008.
Politics Trump may be in trouble this year, according to the Chinese Zodiac
GettyImages 918375568
Politics 'If I don't make it I love you': Students, teachers sent harrowing text messages during the Florida school shooting