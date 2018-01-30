Politics :  Melania Trump was reportedly blindsided by reports a lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged encounter with Donald Trump

news

First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly blindsided by the bombshell report that President Donald Trump's lawyer previously arranged a payment to Stephanie Clifford, a porn star who goes by the stage name "Stormy Daniels," to keep her from publicly disclosing an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump.

Melania was furious at the president, two people close to the Trumps said in a New York Times report published on Monday.

The alleged sexual encounter, first reported in The Wall Street Journal, alleged that Michael Cohen, the president's longtime attorney, had arranged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels, a month before the 2016 US presidential election. Following the report, celebrity gossip magazine InTouch published a seven-year-old interview with Daniels, in which the former porn star described an alleged encounter with the president.

The Trump administration has denied the allegation. Cohen shared what he said was a letter from Daniels, dated January 10, 2018, denying she was paid to keep quiet about the alleged incident.

The first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, criticized reports surrounding Melania Trump's behavior of late, calling it "salacious and flat-out false."

Following the reports of the alleged sexual encounters, Melania unexpectedly dropped out of a two-day trip with the president to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, where he met with, and addressed world leaders.

The first lady made an unexpected trip to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington instead, ahead of the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance.

Despite her recent absence from the public spotlight, the first lady is expected to attend the president's first State of the Union address on Tuesday, where Trump will deliver a speech on "building a safe, strong and proud America."