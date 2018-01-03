Politics :  Mitt Romney just dropped his biggest hint yet that he's going to run for Senate in Utah

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney just dropped his biggest hint yet that he will run for Senate in Utah this year.

Romney, who last served in government as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 through 2007, has been rumored for months to be planning a run for the seat held by longtime Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch.

And on Tuesday, Hatch announced his retirement.

Shortly after Hatch's announcement, Romney posted a statement on his Facebook page congratulating Hatch for his more than 40 years of service in the Senate.

"As chairman of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committees and as the longest-serving Republican senator in US history, Senator Hatch has represented the interests of Utah with distinction and honor," he said. "Ann and I wish Senator Orrin Hatch and his loving wife Elaine all the best in their future endeavors."

But he did not make any comment hinting at his possible bid for the seat.

However, a quick scan of Twitter turned up something quite interesting.

Romney changed the location of his account from "Massachusetts" to "Holladay, UT."

Romney made the change sometime late Tuesday afternoon.

Of course, a Utah residency is needed to run for office in the state. Clearly, Romney found some reason to make it known Tuesday that he resides in the state.

